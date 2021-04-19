Charles City Council approves nuisance project and parks department plans

New and improved pickleball?

To hear Charles City Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Mitchell tell it, the pickleball courts that his department oversees have seen better days. With a unanimous vote from the City Council, they may soon return to former glory.

The four councilmembers in attendance, Councilmember Starr was absent, decided to sign off on Mitchell's plan to apply for a $20,000 grant that would help the department do repair work on its two pickleball courts. Per the agenda, an estimate from Heartland Asphalt indicated that such work would cost about $36,500 altogether.

"There’s a bunch of crack forming throughout the courts and it’s getting to the point where we need to do something to prevent injuries," Mitchell said. According to him, the courts are used almost every single day by Charles City residents.

