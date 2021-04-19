Charles City Council approves nuisance project and parks department plans

A little more than a month after approving plans for beginning nuisance abatement on South Johnson Avenue, the Charles City Council moved another such project closer to redevelopment.
On Monday night, the municipal body unanimously approved putting out a request for bids on a lot at 312 15th Avenue where a dilapidated duplex structure sat until very recently. According to City Engineer John Fallis, the city is looking to sell the vacant property so someone can redevelop it and place a house there.
"The lot is sufficiently sized for that," Fallis said. The only major issue for a developer would be making sure that a new structure meets the requirements for building on a 100-year floodplain.
Based on information found in the agenda for the council meeting, bids on the vacant lot most be submitted to the city and are due by 3 p.m. on May 13.
New and improved pickleball?
To hear Charles City Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Mitchell tell it, the pickleball courts that his department oversees have seen better days. With a unanimous vote from the City Council, they may soon return to former glory.
The four councilmembers in attendance, Councilmember Starr was absent, decided to sign off on Mitchell's plan to apply for a $20,000 grant that would help the department do repair work on its two pickleball courts. Per the agenda, an estimate from Heartland Asphalt indicated that such work would cost about $36,500 altogether.
"There’s a bunch of crack forming throughout the courts and it’s getting to the point where we need to do something to prevent injuries," Mitchell said. According to him, the courts are used almost every single day by Charles City residents.
In 2021, Mitchell said that a lot of his department's projects will be focused more on maintenance-type work versus brand-new construction. "With COVID affecting our budget, we’re not doing too many projects but we’re going to do renovations of park bathrooms and repair work that doesn’t take a lot out of the budget," he said.
During the meeting itself, Mitchell indicated that his department would still have enough money to do the project if it didn't receive the grant award but City Administrator Steven Diers made sure to point out that if that did occur the project would have to come before the city council again.
Council gives greenlight to Grove Street plan
Potential pickleball court resurfacing wasn't the only time the Mason City-based Heartland Asphalt came up during Charles City Council discussion on Monday night.
Heartland wound up being the lowest bidder on the "Grove Street South Illinois Street Intersection Improvement Program" at $134,646 which was almost $2,000 less than the estimate from the City Engineer. Per Fallis, Charles City will be accountable for about $109,000 of the project.
The plan is to replace existing pavement and storm sewers in the area with newer materials. Along with that, the site will sport a new guardrail and embankment adjacent to Sherman Creek (according to the agenda item).
One last thing
While that project ramps up, the council helped put a major project to bed by voting 4-0 to approve authorizing final payments on the "2020 HMA Paving Project" that involved resurfacing on Cedar, Clinton and South Jackson Street as well as reconstructing Second Street from South Main to Cedar Street.
The initial approved bid for the project came in at $1,367,736 and finished at $1,565,864. Per the agenda, a majority of that cost overrun is owed to storm sewer repairs and paving abandoned railroad crossings in the area of the work.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.