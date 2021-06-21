Charles City Council approves more than $1.1 million worth of amendments

What's the benefit of these amendments?

Coming in at $296,250, the "Riverside Urban Renewal amendment," which the council also unanimously approved, is focused on the downtown area and includes some $180,000 for façade improvement grants as well as culture/entertainment district grant programs.

"We’re really trying to improve that building stock and this is a way we’re able to focus some dollars. This doesn’t pay for everything but can help offset additional cost," Diers said in explaining the move. He then said that $46,000, over three years, is going toward the Charles City Area Development Corporation (CCADC)

"These are all worthwhile projects," Councilmember DeLaine Freeseman said which fellow member Jerry Joerger then agreed with.

An additional $151,250 was approved for an "amendment to the South Grand Urban Renewal Area" that includes a large swath of the south end of Charles City. That amendment also includes a portion of the payment agreement with the CCADC to help with development recruitment in addition to rebates not to exceed $110,00 for Mike Molstead Motors to do an expansion.