Charles City Council advances speed limit study, sanitation rate increases

While trying to find a pricing increase method that made sense for the city, Diers said that he pursued two routes: One where there was a 4.8% increase for users across the board, regardless of the size of the tote, and one where those who use larger containers pay more. Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to go the latter route.

Along with the tote increase, there will be an increase for orange bags for residents as well.

Per the latest council meeting packet, the price of the 33-gallon bags will go from $1.58 to $1.83 a piece, and 15-gallon bags will go from $1.18 each to $1.43 each, for a total increase of $0.25 per bag used.

At this time, the city of Charles City is in the fifth year of a 10-year contract with Jendro. In its contract, the company is able to request each year if it wants.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Speed limit