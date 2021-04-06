Charles City Council advances on Kmart building plans

One sign of summer will be here soon enough.
Monday evening, the Charles City Council unanimously approved plans submitted by Community Development Director Mark Wicks to begin the Charles City Farmers Market on Saturday, May 1 downtown near Central Park. The market will then run each Saturday and Wednesday, weather permitting, until October 16.
Along with approving the start date, the five-member panel approved plans to hold Fourth of July-related activities on July 3 in a city-owned parking lot behind the Community Development Center at 401 N. Main Street. "I think this is a really great event to have downtown and hopefully you guys can continue to make it better," Mayor Dean Andrews said upon approval of the agenda item.
Progressing on Kmart plans
In early March, Charles City Administrator Steven Diers said that it wouldn't be long before an item would appear on the the city council agenda that would target the vacant Kmart building at 1405 S. Grand Ave. which has been empty since February 2020.
At Monday night's meeting, the council voted 5-0 to apply for a "Rural Innovation Grant" through the Iowa Economic Development Authority and use potential matching funds (up to $20,000) to find a way to utilize the building.
"What they’re looking for are collaborative efforts that can be replicated across the state," Diers said during the meeting. "One of the things that came to mind is how do we work with that vacated Kmart building and are there things we can do to help with that process?"
Per the agenda for the meeting, part of that collaboration will include the Chamber of Commerce, the ISG engineering firm and Rosemont Companies out of Waterloo to share in the local match and groundwork. Diers said that the building owners, Seritage, have been contacted about collaborating but haven't responded yet.
Previously, council members haven't been bullish about getting help from the the company which is based out of New York City.
At a March 10 meeting, Diers said that the city "need(s) to be ready to look to move forward on something" with or without the full buy-in from Seritage. During the same meeting, Council Member DeLaine Freeseman said "We have to do everything to try and take that over as a community."
Monday night, Freeseman reiterated that belief. "This is something we seriously need to consider."
