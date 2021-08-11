Charles City considers overhaul of police officer recruitment

"There’s potential for us as far as losing some good certified officers," Diers said during the meeting before noting later "I think we have some officers who are interested in applying in Mason City."

To at least try and keep pace with Mason City, and other municipalities making changes to recruiting, the Charles City Council is looking at: a $2 an hour wage increase across the board for all officers, an additional 5% increase in wages, step-ups in pay after an eighth year and a 10th year, one week of vacation at hire, a possible signing bonus of $5,000 that would be payable over three years and opening up officer residency beyond the existing 10-mile radius.

"We can’t compete dollar for dollar but with some changes we might be able to retain more officers and recruit more officers too," Diers said.

The change that council members expressed the most initial skepticism about was a radius expansion that could reach to the Mason City limits.

"It’s important for officers to be a part of the community. I think that cuts down on a lot of problems," Council Member Phillip Knighten said.