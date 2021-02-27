Charles City betting on its trail system

It's only about 2,000 feet.
Charles City officials are looking to turn a little more than a third of a mile of underdeveloped residential space near 11th Avenue into a bike trail connection that would help solidify a trail system it's been building up for several years now.
At one level, the 11th Avenue connection would be a huge asset for the Charles City Rail Depot which town preservationists known as "Friends of Save the Depot" are hoping to move to the area near 11th Avenue and Grand Avenue this year. Once it gets there, the 107-year-old depot would serve as a site for the American Passenger Train Museum and a trailhead for the Charley Western Trail.
The problem is that, as of now, the Charley Western Trail ends a few blocks east of where that site would be. There's no full loop for the most prominent trail in Charles City. So on top of being an ideal trailhead, the 11th Avenue connection would help close the loop.
"A lot of what we’ve been working on revolves around our trail system and making sure we have a connected, looped trail and that’s really a main link," Charles City Administrator Steven Diers said. "It’s a pretty big, last important piece."
According to Diers, two of the top priorities at the Charles City Council's agenda-setting meeting in Nov. 2020 were a parks master plan and connecting trails within town and leading out of it as well. In the case of the 11th Avenue connection, Diers said that has stuck out as needing to be completed since he started with Charles City in 2014.
Charles City Engineer John Fallis is one of the city officials working to make that happen.
Fallis, who's been with the city since 2012, said that the necessary work to complete the connection would cost as much as $275,000. To cover that, he said the city is looking for funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) which, as the Iowa DOT website describes, is meant to assist: "smaller-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, safe routes to school projects, and community improvements."
According to Fallis, applying for and receiving TAP funding is a competitive process, which could mean the connection finishes sometime in 2023. For the region that Floyd County is in, the deadline for the latest go-round of TAP applications is March 5.
While that small but necessary step for Charles City officials is only beginning, a larger undertaking for the town's trail system is humming along.
Both Diers and Fallis said that the work to complete the Charley Western Trail Bridge should be done before the end of the year.
The project, which was budgeted at $1.2 million, is meant to replace the century-old bridge that collapsed in April 2017. Diers has said previously that the Charley Western Trail Bridge will have lighting for safety and aesthetics, and will help to loop the existing trail system. Part of the funding for that project also came through TAP.
"It took us a long time to get there," Diers said. "We’re happy with where the pricing came in and happy with the progress to date."
When all of that work is done, on the trail bridge and the trail connection and the rail depot, Diers said he thinks the city will have another major asset not only for residents but for folks who might be considering Charles City as a place to live.
"You need to create an environment in the community from a holistic approach. You want those activities there that are going to draw people to town. We find those are incredibly important pieces and the public keeps telling us that."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.