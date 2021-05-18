Charles City and Carrie Lane High School receive state awards for voter registration

Call it ideal timing.
Fifty years since 18-year-olds in the United States were given the right to vote through ratification of the 26th Amendment to the Constitution and a little more than 100 years since women gained the right to vote through the 19th Amendment, high school students in Charles City were honored by the state of Iowa at the childhood home of a leading suffragist on Tuesday morning for their efforts in getting registered to vote.
At the Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home and Museum, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate gave the "Carrie Chapman Catt Award" to students from Charles City High School and Carrie Lane High School for registering 90% of eligible students, in each high school, to vote.
"To be able to have two schools in her hometown who took this serious and got out there to make sure young people are registered speaks volumes," Pate said after the ceremony. "And it’s a way to pay tribute both to Carrie Chapman Catt’s legacy and it’s also a way to recognize the community here in Charles City who stepped up and encouraged their young people."
According to Charles City Community School District Communications Director Justin DeVore, Charles City had registration initiatives year-round that were coordinated and run by students. He also said that the 19th Amendment Society of Charles City came in after spring break to set up voter drives as well.
"One of the things that is paramount with Charles City Community Schools is the fact that our students get leadership opportunities like this. So to have students be the leaders and be on the end of a day like today is great for them and great for their future," DeVore said.
Two students from Carrie Lane, Olyviah Weber and Megan White, who got registered through school, said that the process itself was pretty easy and that it was exciting to be recognized for their participation.
"It feels awesome. It feels very rewarding to be recognized today and it’s an honor I’m in Carrie’s house right now," White said. Weber agreed: "It actually feels pretty amazing because we had a hard time with COVID and everything and it’s nice. We’ve done a lot." A third student, Deacon O'Dell, said he hadn't gotten registered yet but that the registration effort is a good way to get involved in the community.
Per Pate, interest in pursuing the award is on the uptick since it was first announced for the 2019-2020 school year.
"We were real pleased with the results. It’s not meant to be easy. If it was, there wouldn’t be an award. When you look at it: Having 22 high schools across the state who accomplished that, in the middle of COVID, I think that speaks volumes," Pate said. "And we had a lot of schools who got 70%. And that’s kind of a national trend if you look at overall how many people register to vote."
Data posted by Tufts University from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement shows that "52%-55% of voting-eligible young people, ages 18-29, cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election," which they indicated was up by as much as 12 points from the 2016 election cycle. The state of Iowa had one of the higher percentages for youth share of the overall vote with 16% of ballots cast coming from those ages 18 to 29.
Pate said he attributes such a number to Iowa's strong school system and to parental involvement in their children's lives.
As to whether or not even more involvement from that age bracket would benefit the political process, White herself was clear: "I would say yeah. Absolutely."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.