Charles City and Carrie Lane High School receive state awards for voter registration

"It feels awesome. It feels very rewarding to be recognized today and it’s an honor I’m in Carrie’s house right now," White said. Weber agreed: "It actually feels pretty amazing because we had a hard time with COVID and everything and it’s nice. We’ve done a lot." A third student, Deacon O'Dell, said he hadn't gotten registered yet but that the registration effort is a good way to get involved in the community.

Per Pate, interest in pursuing the award is on the uptick since it was first announced for the 2019-2020 school year.

"We were real pleased with the results. It’s not meant to be easy. If it was, there wouldn’t be an award. When you look at it: Having 22 high schools across the state who accomplished that, in the middle of COVID, I think that speaks volumes," Pate said. "And we had a lot of schools who got 70%. And that’s kind of a national trend if you look at overall how many people register to vote."