Change in Iowa mental health funding progressing

Senate Republicans issued an opening fiscal 2022 state budget spending plan of just under $8 billion, but Grassley said the numbers were more like suggestions that actually spending targets and much more work will be done by subcommittees as the session moves into its final scheduled month.

“I’ve said all along, since the beginning of session on this issue, that the state has to be very careful” in making long-term and growing funding commitments, the House speaker said.

The state, he said, is “on the hook” for increases in Medicaid and tax increment financing through the backfill. “most, if not all those things, we have very little say on how the money spent,” he said.

“So I think as we approach this reduction of the mental health levy at the local level, I just think we have to understand what does this thing look like — not necessarily today or two years from now — but five and 10 years from now, and is it another thing in which ... the state’s just writing a check, and we don’t have the ability to weigh in on how the money’s really spent?”

What bill does