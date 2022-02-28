CG Supervisor Chris Watts forced to seek midterm re-election amid district shakeup

Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Chris Watts announced on Monday that he would be seeking re-election in 2022, despite being just two years into his four-year term.

"I'd like to make sure I finished what I started," Watts said. "I want to continue to improve county infrastructure, which was a priority goal of mine... and continue to save money for residents of the county."

Watts has found himself in the unusual position of having to seek re-election halfway through his term. This abnormality has come as a result of redistricting in the county, meaning Watts now has to seek re-election to complete his term.

"I'm upset the state intervened, re-did the districts and put me in a district with no rural representation," Watts said. "I promised the tax payers two terms, three at the most and I'm trying to live up to that."

The Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors earlier in February voted to approve the proposed county districts from the Iowa Legislative Services Agency (LSA).

Currently, district one and three both cover parts of Mason City — district one, the western portion, and three, the eastern portion. District one also contains Bath Township and small portions of the Lime Creek and Lake townships, while district three contains the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.

District two contains the remaining 11 townships, as well as the entirety of Clear Lake.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current districts.

District one will be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while district three will cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

District two will cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.

Watts has been forced into a re-election campaign as he is no longer eligible to serve in district three, as the redistricting moved him into district one with supervisor Tim Latham, who is currently the county's supervisor for that district.

When the supervisors reviewed the proposed districts in February, Watts casted the singular vote against the new districts.

"The state plan, while considering equal population in the district passes over proper representation of these rural areas, in my opinion," Watts said at the meeting in early February. "My vote won't matter much to them (the LSA), but I'll sleep better knowing I casted my vote for Cerro Gordo."

The district one term will be a two-year term, according to Watts, reverting back to four-year terms in 2024.

Watts is currently the only candidate who has announced an intention to run for the supervisor seat. Latham has yet to announce if he intends to seek re-election.

Current district two supervisor Casey Callanan announced his intention to seek re-election of his supervisor seat, and Mason City Council member Paul Adams recently announced his intention to run for the open district three seat.

The county supervisor primaries will be held on Tuesday, June 7. The following general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

