CG Public Health still has available appointments for COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Friday

"We have a pretty good flow down," she said.

For the moment, DeVries said one of the only volunteer needs the clinic really had was more bilingual speakers. As for broader needs, she told Schickel that a lot of what the department has to do right now is get people to know what resources are available.

"We may have services, we just need to connect with people," DeVries said.

Through April 14, there have been 14,779 two-dose series completions for Cerro Gordo County. Hanft did actually say that CG Public Health has had some issue with patients not coming back to the same location for their second vaccine dose.

"We assumed people are getting their vaccine from another location," he said. "If you get a second time slot, call the other place."

The two-week positive test rate sits at 4.8% and there have been more than 5,500 positive tests for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

