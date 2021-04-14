CG Public Health still has available appointments for COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Friday

Struggling.
This week, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft has said the department is struggling to fill all of its open slots on Friday for COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 19 spots still free for Friday. According to Hanft, that might be because the county has gotten to the point where the supply is now meeting the demand. Still, Hanft and his department are promoting vaccinations in the same ways they have before.
"People just need to go to our website. We would really like to fill up those slots," Hanft said to Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. If not all of those slots fill up, there could be a change in the number of doses the county is allotted by the state.
Hanft also informed Schickel that the current recommendations across the country for pausing use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines likely won't have much of an impact on Cerro Gordo County.
"The impact has been minimal in the sense that we haven’t had a lot of that vaccine on hand," he said.
Per Hanft, the county has gotten less than 1,000 doses of that specific vaccine and officials haven't seen any of the rare blood clotting issues that only affected six people out of the 6.8 million who received the Johnson & Johnson shot.
While the pause recommendations affect the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Hanft made clear that there is no impact on the Moderna or Pfizer shots which health officials throughout the county continue to use.
At the CG Public Health mass vaccination clinic on South Federal Avenue, Public Health Strategist Alyse DeVries said that everything has been running smoothly thanks in part to a volunteer base of about 200 people.
"We have a pretty good flow down," she said.
For the moment, DeVries said one of the only volunteer needs the clinic really had was more bilingual speakers. As for broader needs, she told Schickel that a lot of what the department has to do right now is get people to know what resources are available.
"We may have services, we just need to connect with people," DeVries said.
Through April 14, there have been 14,779 two-dose series completions for Cerro Gordo County. Hanft did actually say that CG Public Health has had some issue with patients not coming back to the same location for their second vaccine dose.
"We assumed people are getting their vaccine from another location," he said. "If you get a second time slot, call the other place."
The two-week positive test rate sits at 4.8% and there have been more than 5,500 positive tests for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
