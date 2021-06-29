CG Public Health receives grant for nearly $30,000

Thanks to a recently received grant, CG Public Health announced on Tuesday morning that it would be able to fund a project aimed at increasing public health internship opportunities and strengthening partnerships with colleges and universities.

In a press release, the department shared that it had received a $29,111 grant from Telligen Community Initiative, which is a a private, Iowa-based charitable foundation.

"We are establishing ourselves as an Academic Health Department (AHD) to partner with colleges and universities to develop bi-directional learning opportunities," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft was quoted as saying in the press release. "Thanks to the generous grant from Telligen, CG Public Health will be able to provide enhanced exposure to the work of public health departments."

