CG Public Health receives grant for nearly $30,000

Thanks to a recently received grant, CG Public Health announced on Tuesday morning that it would be able to fund a project aimed at increasing public health internship opportunities and strengthening partnerships with colleges and universities.
In a press release, the department shared that it had received a $29,111 grant from Telligen Community Initiative, which is a a private, Iowa-based charitable foundation.
"We are establishing ourselves as an Academic Health Department (AHD) to partner with colleges and universities to develop bi-directional learning opportunities," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft was quoted as saying in the press release. "Thanks to the generous grant from Telligen, CG Public Health will be able to provide enhanced exposure to the work of public health departments."
Per the release, was one of only 15 successful applicants for the grant funding cycle which had $676,430 available to non-profit organizations in Iowa as well as Oklahoma.
"The pandemic made clear the value of a strong and resilient public health workforce," Executive Director of Telligen Community Initiative Matt McGarvey said in the release. "We are proud to support Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health as they find new ways to strengthen the current and future workforce in this important area."
The release then goes on to outline that CG Public Health will work to offer a setting where "students from all backgrounds can learn about health equity, understand the inner workings of a health department, and apply what they are learning in the classroom to real problems and challenges in the field."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.