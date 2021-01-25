CG Public Health issues correction on COVID-19 vaccination sign-up page

As vaccination efforts for COVID-19 in Iowa slowly open to more and more of the general population, county public health departments across the state have needed to get the latest information about the process to as many of their residents as possible.
Sometimes that work has meant needing to issue clarifications and corrections about previously shared details.
Sunday evening, CG Public Health posted on its official Facebook page that a sign-up sheet for COVID-19 vaccinations was "inadvertently posted to our website."
The post, which has been shared 22 times, as of now, then went on to say that the sign-up was removed from the website (CGHealth.com) and let those who signed up know what options were actually available at this time.
"If you were able to sign up for a time slot, your time slot will be honored IF AND ONLY IF you fall under the phase 1b priority group tier 1: Any Iowan aged 65 and older, first responders, and pre-k through 12th grade school staff, early childhood educators, and childcare workers," the post stated. The "COVID-19 Vaccine Information for the Public" page on the IDPH.Iowa.gov website has an infographic letting people know what group they belong to.
On the Iowa Department of Public Health website, the start time for vaccinations of people in the "Phase 1b, tier 1" group is Feb. 1. However, the site makes it clear that the amount of doses the state has on hand does affect when such vaccinations can be begin. As does the speed at which health care workers in "Phase 1a" are being vaccinated.
"However, vaccine remains in short supply. This means not everyone in Phase 1B will be able to get vaccinated right away," the post from the Iowa Department of Public Health said.
According to an IDPH state report from Friday, about 177,520 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Iowa which is about 7.3% of the population over the age of 18.
As for Cerro Gordo County specifically, 4,586 doses have been administered by the county of the vaccine provider according to IDPH statistics.
"We will be using a scheduling system as we begin with the Phase 1b population," CG Public Health's Public Information Officer Jeremy Otto. "We continue to urge people who live or work in Cerro Gordo County to sign up for CodeRED Alerts if they have not done so already. There is no need to call CG Public Health or your primary medical provider at this time."
When people in additional groups in Cerro Gordo County can get vaccinated, they will likely do so at the old Sears building on South Federal Avenue in Mason City which has been converted into a vaccination clinic.
The way that it's set up: CG Public Health could have enough nurses to occupy all 16 of the vaccination stations in the building and would bring in all vaccines on the day of to reduce the potential for waste as well as theft.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.