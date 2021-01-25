CG Public Health issues correction on COVID-19 vaccination sign-up page

"If you were able to sign up for a time slot, your time slot will be honored IF AND ONLY IF you fall under the phase 1b priority group tier 1: Any Iowan aged 65 and older, first responders, and pre-k through 12th grade school staff, early childhood educators, and childcare workers," the post stated. The "COVID-19 Vaccine Information for the Public" page on the IDPH.Iowa.gov website has an infographic letting people know what group they belong to.

On the Iowa Department of Public Health website, the start time for vaccinations of people in the "Phase 1b, tier 1" group is Feb. 1. However, the site makes it clear that the amount of doses the state has on hand does affect when such vaccinations can be begin. As does the speed at which health care workers in "Phase 1a" are being vaccinated.

"However, vaccine remains in short supply. This means not everyone in Phase 1B will be able to get vaccinated right away," the post from the Iowa Department of Public Health said.

