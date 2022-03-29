CG Public Health hires new director

After two months, Cerro Gordo Public Health has made the hiring of a new director official.

On Tuesday morning, Cerro Gordo Pubic Health hired longtime employee Kara Vogelson to be the new director.

Prior to her hiring, Vogelson was the deputy director of administration at Cerro Gordo Public Health, and has worked for the organization for the past 20 years.

Vogelson had also served as the interim director since the departure of the previous director, Brian Hanft.

"It's very exciting," Vogelson said. "We have such a great team here it was wonderful to be apart of this process."

Despite the hire eventually coming internally, the hiring process was an extensive one according to Jodi Draper, president of the Cerro Gordo Board of Public Health, with the county spending more than a month reviewing applications and interviewing candidates.

But in the end, the choice was an easy one due to Vogelson's familiarity with the organization and area, and her being the only candidate with a Master's Degree in public health gave her a clear edge over the other candidates.

"She has the history, she has the 20 years here, it just seemed like a really good fit," Vogelson said. "I think she is going to do a really good job."

Vogelson will be filling the shows of the county's former director Hanft, who departed from his role in January to accept a position in Broomfield, Colorado.

"It's been a good time for me personally to try something new," Hanft said about his departure back in December.

Vogelson's role as the director of Cerro Gordo Public Health will be the same as it was for Hanft, acting as the face of the organization and running its day-to-day operations, according to Draper and Vogelson.

"As she (Vogelson) served as interim, we got a really good sense of her communication style, and how she would communicate with the board," Draper said. "We are excited she's local, and excited to have her onboard."

The hiring of Vogelson was unanimous from the Cerro Gordo Board of Public Health on Tuesday morning, with board members Tim Latham and David Moore absent.

Vogelson's hiring full time was effective immediately.

