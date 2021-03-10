CG Public Health concerned about hitting COVID-19 vaccine distribution threshold for the week

That concern comes as the county is now getting a steady clip of about 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a week which is largely split between the Moderna and Pfizer varieties.

But registrations, both online and via phone, seem to have tapered off. In past weeks, appointment slots would disappear almost as soon as they came available with some residents calling hundreds of times. It wouldn't even take a full day. Now, though, more than a day after registrations went live for the week, there is still availability for a March 13 mass clinic. Hanft said he isn't quite sure why that is.

"We know there’s got to be people still looking for it so we ask people: If they’re on the fence or still looking for it, please do it now. We need people to get in and we need to try to run through all of the vaccines we receive," he said.

A recent change in just who qualifies for vaccine registration might help fill the increased slots the county has.