CG Public Health bracing for potential COVID-19 surge

As CG Public Health continues to perform vaccinations for COVID-19, with more than 900 total doses going out on Wednesday and additional 900 on Friday, Director Brian Hanft said that his department is still preparing for the possibility of positive test numbers rising in the county.
"We had a meeting this morning and we’re thinking about what a surge might look like," Hanft said during the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning.
Over the past 30 days, Cerro Gordo's positive test rate went up by 1.5% (from 3.4% to 4.9%), while other Iowa counties such as Dickinson, Harrison, Plymouth, Pottawattamie and Scott are back in double digits. Neighboring Illinois saw a surge of 17.8% in the most recent week, while Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly doubled since late February (according to the Star Tribune).
"We are watching pretty closely what’s happening to our colleagues to the east," he said.
With that, Hanft told County Board Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts that CG Public Health is still trying to figure out the best way to vaccinate kids down to age 12 when the time comes. Though nothing is definitive yet, Hanft did say that CG Public Health would prefer to not have a mass vaccination clinic with a whole bunch of kids.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.