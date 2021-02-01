CG Public Health apologizes for COVID-19 vaccine website registration issues on first day available

Per Otto, the department had expected that demand would outweigh the supply of doses health officials had at the ready.

Still, he emphasized that CG Public Health was sorry for people who weren't able to get signed up on day one and assured that there would be many more chances down the line.

"We will not move on until all of Phase 1b has been vaccinated," Otto wrote. "It is unfortunate that we are not able to vaccinate as many people as we would like, but supply will come eventually and our processes will improve."

At present, anyone over age 65 is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. As are: child welfare social workers, firefighters, law enforcement and school staff. Through Friday, 222,965 doses have been administered to Iowa residents. In Cerro Gordo County, the number is 4,013.

"If it were a teacher or an EMT, I want them to go ahead. I can stay at home," Schriver said in a follow-up call. "They have to help other people. But there wasn’t any way of making sure that was done."