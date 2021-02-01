CG Public Health apologizes for COVID-19 vaccine website registration issues on first day available

Monday morning, right around 10 a.m., hundreds of people in Cerro Gordo County attempted to get on to CG Public Health's COVID-19 vaccine registration website to get signed up for the Moderna vaccine.
In total, 200 people were able to claim the available doses. More than a few couldn't get through and were left frustrated by the process.
One letter to the Globe Gazette from Carlyn Schriver said, "Sign up on the Cerro Gordo County public health site or phone today was absolutely an exercise in futility!"
Another reader wrote in to say that their wife had gotten on at 9:58 a.m. and all of the slots were already full.
"We went by the rules and didn’t even stand a chance of getting a appointment. Not a happy person!!!!!!" they wrote.
According to CG Pubic Health, those first-day issues are owed to high demand and an honest mistake.
"The sign up portal did go live a few minutes before 10 a.m. in an attempt to make sure everything was working properly," CG Public Health Information Officer Jeremy Otto wrote in an email. "It was an honest mistake, we’ve never done this before. We will learn from it and get better."
Per Otto, the department had expected that demand would outweigh the supply of doses health officials had at the ready.
Still, he emphasized that CG Public Health was sorry for people who weren't able to get signed up on day one and assured that there would be many more chances down the line.
"We will not move on until all of Phase 1b has been vaccinated," Otto wrote. "It is unfortunate that we are not able to vaccinate as many people as we would like, but supply will come eventually and our processes will improve."
At present, anyone over age 65 is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. As are: child welfare social workers, firefighters, law enforcement and school staff. Through Friday, 222,965 doses have been administered to Iowa residents. In Cerro Gordo County, the number is 4,013.
"If it were a teacher or an EMT, I want them to go ahead. I can stay at home," Schriver said in a follow-up call. "They have to help other people. But there wasn’t any way of making sure that was done."
Otto also said via email that the best way to stay on top of vaccine availability is to sign up for CodeRed alerts, which contain dates and times of sign up, locations and eligibility. That system can be accessed through the "CodeRED Emergency Notification System" page on MasonCity.net.
"This is all subject to change but currently that is the best way to receive vaccine clinic alerts," Otto wrote in his email. "We also recommend monitoring local public health social media as well as IDPH social media for general information about what Phase and/or tier Iowa is currently in."
Otto then clarified that the county won't move on from its current phase of vaccinations until everyone in the group who wants to be vaccinated is vaccinated. Moreover, they don't need to live in Cerro Gordo County to be vaccinated here.
"If an individual meets the current eligibility requirements to receive a vaccine in Iowa, you can be vaccinated in Cerro Gordo County," Otto said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.