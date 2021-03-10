CG Public Health: 64 and under with health conditions can get vaccinated now

The pool of people eligible to register for COVID-19 vaccinations in Cerro Gordo County has gotten bigger.

Wednesday afternoon, CG Public Health announced in a press release that the department would now accept vaccination appointments for people under 65 who have underlying medical conditions such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

"We have wanted to vaccinate people with underlying conditions from the start, now we can," CG Public Director Brian Hanft said. "This group is at serious risk of severe illness or death from this virus, getting them protected is a huge win for our community."

Despite the expansion, those who are 65 and older can still register to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As can first responders, healthcare personnel and school staff.