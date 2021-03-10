CG Public Health: 64 and under with health conditions can get vaccinated now

The pool of people eligible to register for COVID-19 vaccinations in Cerro Gordo County has gotten bigger.
Wednesday afternoon, CG Public Health announced in a press release that the department would now accept vaccination appointments for people under 65 who have underlying medical conditions such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.
"We have wanted to vaccinate people with underlying conditions from the start, now we can," CG Public Director Brian Hanft said. "This group is at serious risk of severe illness or death from this virus, getting them protected is a huge win for our community."
Despite the expansion, those who are 65 and older can still register to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As can first responders, healthcare personnel and school staff.
The release from CG Public Health notes that the county will no longer use the CodeRED system to alert eligible people about available vaccine doses. "Instead, as vaccine appointments become available our scheduler will be updated within our website and people can visit the site at any time to check availability," the release stated.
People are able to check such availability at "CGHealth.com/sign-up".
At the latest press conference with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel on Wednesday, Hanft said that even with the field expanding it could still take a bit longer to fill open slots which has become a slight trend in the past two weeks.
"We figured a lot of people were going to jump online Monday morning and it didn’t happen very fast," he said. That matters because public health departments across the state have to hit 80% thresholds for vaccine dose usage if they want to continue to receiving shipments with similar amounts.
Slots for the week did fully fill up though and Hanft said that CG Public Health administered more than 1,000 doses at its most recent clinic. On Friday and Saturday, the plan is to administer 700 more doses for each day. "It’s a busy week for us again this week," he said. "We have a lot of teachers receiving their boost doses this week, We’re working six days a week."
If people are unable to get registered with a public health department, Hanft told Schickel that they should consider making calls to others in the community.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.