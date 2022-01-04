Cerro Gordo teams up with Clear Lake to request traffic survey

Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County are partnering up to conduct a traffic study at a busy intersection in Clear Lake.

The intersection in question is located at 27th Avenue South and South Eighth Street, just south of downtown Clear Lake.

According to a letter co-signed by Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb and Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors Chairman Casey Callanan, the busy intersection has been brought into question due to a high number of crashes, including one that ended in a fatality in 2020.

"There have been four crashes reported at or near the intersection since 2018," the letter co-signed by Crabb and Callanan said. "Most crashes have resulted from vehicles failing to stop at the STOP sign."

The letter to the DOT also outlines that the intersection is likely to get busier over the next few years with a sub-division in the area beginning development in 2022, and that "existing agriculture land east of the intersection is likely to be developed as the City expands."

Approximately 1,070 vehicles per day travel 27th Avenue South, and 790 vehicles drive on South Eighth Street, according to county engineer Brandon Billings.

To improve the safety of the intersection, Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County are filing a joint traffic engineering assistance program (TEAP) application for the DOT to conduct a traffic study at the intersection.

In November of 2021, the city of Clear Lake began the process of filing for a TEAP application for the intersection by entering into a professional services agreement with Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc. (SEH).

SEH's professional services agreement with Clear Lake was broken into three phases by project engineer Becky Schwab.

The first, which is the current phase of the project, is assistance in submitting a request to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) for funding from the Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP). According to Schwab, if the TEAP application is accepted, it would fund the entirety of the traffic study.

The second phase, if funding is secured, would be for SEH to conduct a traffic safety impact analysis at the intersection of 27th Avenue South and South Eighth Street.

The last phase would see SEH assisting in submitting a Traffic Safety Improvement Program (TSIP) application. A TSIP application would help fund the improvements needed for the intersection.

The total cost of the professional services agreement is $15,400.

While the intersection is within the city limits of Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore explained that the county is signing on to the TEAP request letter because South Eighth Street becomes a county road just south of the intersection being evaluated.

"This is primarily a Clear Lake project," Wedmore explained. "This is more of a letter of support."

During the initial council meeting, several Clear Lake council members expressed concerns over the traffic study potentially taking place during the winter months, when Clear Lake streets are considerably busier later in the year.

This concern was reiterated in the joint letter to the DOT, with both the city and county expressing a desire to "discuss the preference for traffic data collection to occur mid-May to capture some of the seasonal traffic."

This would put the survey on a tight deadline though, as its TSIP application would be due just a few months later in August of 2022.

According to Wedmore, in the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Jan. 3, the supervisors unanimously approved the request to have chairman Callanan sign the letter to the DOT.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

