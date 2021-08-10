Cerro Gordo Supervisors OK plan for potential Five Star expansion in Ventura

Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to authorize an agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) that makes it possible for Five Star Cooperative to expand in the area.

According to NIACOG Local Assistant Director Chris Diggins, the prep work plan for urban revitalization that the county board signed on to will ultimately spur Five Star to add to its footprint in Ventura.

"(It's) just an incentivize for them to make improvements," Diggins said.

Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins said Five Star is going through a rezoning process and that the expansion could result in several new bins for the company, which has locations from Lawler to Lu Verne. Robbins was unable to say exactly how many bins and wasn't able to provide a timeline for that expansion at this time.