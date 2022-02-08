Cerro Gordo supervisors approve new voting districts

Cerro Gordo County districts will soon look a bit different than in years past.

The Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning voted to approve the proposed districts from the Iowa Legislative Services Agency (LSA), but did so somewhat begrudgingly.

The new districts were approved on a 2-1 vote with supervisor Chris Watts casting the no vote.

Watts expressed his distaste for the new districts saying the proposal ignores rural citizens of the county and was an overreach from the LSA taking control away at a local level.

"The state plan, while considering equal population in the district passes over proper representation of these rural areas, in my opinion," Watts said. "My vote won't matter much to them (the LSA), but I'll sleep better knowing I casted my vote for Cerro Gordo."

The disapproval in the new districts was shared by supervisor Tim Latham, but voted yes. Latham said this decision was because even if the supervisors voted no, it would be forced upon them by the state.

"I'm going to vote yes because the state is going to force us anyway," Latham said.

"Correct," Watts said in response.

The reason for this, according to Watts, is that the LSA gave the supervisors the new county districts just a handful of days before the "drop dead date" came about, making it impossible for the supervisors to act in a meaningful way and essentially forcing them to accept the districts.

"It's just wrong," Watts said.

Currently, district one and three both cover parts of Mason City — district one, the western portion, and three, the eastern portion. District one also contains Bath Township and small portions of the Lime Creek and Lake townships, while district three contains the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.

District two contains the remaining 11 townships, as well as the entirety of Clear Lake.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current districts.

The proposed district two would be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while district three would cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

District one would cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.

The only change requested by the supervisors was to swap the district numbering of districts one and two, to more accurately reflect the numbering of the current districts.

With the new districts will also come an unexpected supervisors election this year.

Both supervisors Watts and Latham live in the new district one, meaning they will both have to run for re-election in the district against each other. They will both have to run despite having two years remaining on their original four-year terms.

The supervisor seat in district three will need to be filled by a new candidate in the 2022 election, while Callanan will continue to represent district two.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

