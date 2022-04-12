Cerro Gordo GOP hosts 'Meet the Candidates' night

On Monday night, Republicans from across Iowa met for the Cerro Gordo County GOP’s Meet the Candidate night.

Candidates running in races across the state were in attendance, including those seeking election of positions at the federal, state and local levels.

Candidates in higher-profile federal and state campaigns were U.S. Senate candidate Jim Carlin, who will primary Sen. Chuck Grassley; Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, Sen. Waylon Brown, and Iowa House candidates Doug Campbell and Deb Hild.

Also in attendance were a handful of those seeking county positions including Cerro Gordo County Treasurer candidate Nikki Fessler, current supervisors Tim Latham, Casey Callanan and Chris Watts and county supervisor candidate Don O'Connor.

Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Rep Ashley Hinson didn't attend the event in person, but sent representatives to speak on their behalf. Hinson also provided a pre-recorded video for attendees.

The night was kicked off by county GOP chair Julie Billings introducing the guest speaker of the evening Tamara Scott, who is the national spokeswoman for the Republican Party of Iowa and host of the Tamara Scott Show on Lindell TV.

Scott spoke on how important God is to the moral compass of this country, and to the platform of the GOP, as well as the importance of Republicans getting to the polls in November.

"Faith is a bedrock of the Republican Party... We may not be perfect, but at least we pray," Scott said. "It's time to take this country back."

The talking points spoken on by Scott were reiterated by many throughout the night, with one of the most-spoken about topics of the night being passing anti-abortion legislation.

Carlin spoke about the importance of the "heartbeat bill" which he played a part in passing in 2018, and would have made abortion illegal upon a fetal heartbeat being detected.

The legislation was later blocked in court and declared unconstitutional by an Iowa judge in 2019.

"What does that tell you, I protected the unborn," Carlin said.

The senator also went on to assert that a federal bill which would "legalize abortion 28 weeks post-birth," was on its way to becoming law, stating that anyone who didn't want to keep a birthed baby could end the child's life up to 28 weeks after giving birth. "They're legalizing infanticide," said Carlin.

That statement is untrue.

Campbell, who is seeking election to the Iowa House of Representatives District 59, also discussed his desire to pass anti-abortion legislation. Specifically, Campbell spoke about wanting to nullify Roe vs. Wade in Iowa and described voting for the Life Amendment as a "bucket-list item," for himself.

To do this, Campbell urged attendees not just to vote for him, but to vote out Iowa Supreme Court Justices who are against nullifying Roe vs. Wade.

"I want you to do it; I want you to know who those judges are, what they did, what their judgments were... and then I want you to vote them off (the bench)," Campbell said. "That is the quickest and easiest way to do it (nullify Roe vs. Wade)."

Medical freedom was another talking point discussed by nearly every candidate who spoke, with each discussing the perceived importance of not allowing the government to tell them what they can and can't do with their bodies.

Bloomingdale, who is currently seeking election in District 60 of the Iowa House of Representatives, was one of the candidates who talked about the active role she has already played in getting Iowans these medical freedoms.

"We don't need to be told what what vaccines we need to get," Bloomingdale said.

Bloomingdale said she played a major role in getting employers to allow for COVID-19 vaccine exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

Echoing those speaking points was Hild, who is running against Bloomingdale in District 60, who advocated for legislation prohibiting businesses from discriminating against individuals who have not been vaccinated as either employees or customers.

"It's unclear what the support of that bill was in our own party," Hild said.

The primary elections for these races are just around the corner on June 7, 2022, with the general election following in the fall on Nov. 8, 2022.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

