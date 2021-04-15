Cerro Gordo, Floyd County Community Foundations each gave more than $100,000 in grants in 2020

In a year marked by the disruptions and cancellations from the COVID-19 pandemic, two related charitable organizations that do work in North Iowa kept up grant efforts.
According to two press releases from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, in 2020 the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation and the Floyd County Community Foundation awarded $197,281 and $244,122, respectively, in grants to organizations that benefit area residents.
"Through funds held with the Community Foundation, the Community Foundation helps meet the county's needs by increasing connections between people and the organizations that serve them," each release said.
For Cerro Gordo County, more than $1.6 million in grants have been awarded since 2005. Grant recipients for 2020 included: Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care, Francis Lauer Youth Services, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, Quilts of Valor-North Central Iowa and the Community Kitchen of North Iowa.
Funds come from a mixture including the Cerro Gordo County Endowment Fund, the North Iowa Vocational Center Endowment Fund and the Wright on the Park Endowment Fund.
People are able to establish funds through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa or give to already established funds.
More than $2.1 million in grants have been awarded for Floyd County since 2005 including $29,866 granted from COVID-19 response funds. Grant recipients in 2020 included: The Charles City Civic Foundation, the Elderbridge Agency on Aging and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Funds come from a mixture including the Charles Theatre Fund, the Floyd County Fair Society Fund and Marble Rocks Park Fund.
