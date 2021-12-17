Cerro Gordo Director of Public Health submits letter of resignation

Cerro Gordo Director of Public Health Brian Hanft has resigned.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Hanft filed a letter of resignation with the county's Board of Health. His final day of employment is Jan. 12.

"For nearly twenty years, I have been fortunate to serve the citizens of Cerro Gordo County. I've had some of my most memorable opportunities while working for Cerro Gordo Public Health," Hanft wrote in his resignation letter. "Over the past two and a half years, I have managed through some of the greatest challenges in my professional career that included transition into the director, role managing an office relocation crisis, and a viral pandemic that has shaken the world of public health."

Hanft was brought on as the county's director of public health in April of 2019 after spending 17 years as the environmental health service manager with Cerro Gordo Public Health.

Hanft has also previously severed on the Nora Springs City Council.

"I am proud of the resolve and tenacity that the CGPH staff have shown during the past few years," Hanft wrote. "They are true heroes and, and I am proud to have worked along side them."

