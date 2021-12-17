Cerro Gordo Director of Public Health Brian Hanft resigns

Cerro Gordo Director of Public Health Brian Hanft has resigned.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Hanft filed a letter of resignation with the county's Board of Health. His final day of employment is Jan. 12.

"It's been a good time for me personally to try something new," Hanft said.

Hanft was brought on as the county's director of public health in April of 2019 after spending 17 years as the environmental health service manager with Cerro Gordo Public Health.

Hanft has also previously served on the Nora Springs City Council.

According to Jodi Draper, president of the Cerro Gordo Board of Public Health, Hanft over his two and a half years as the director has been key to the organization's success.

"When he got appointed they (public health location) were over in Mohawk Square their roof collapsed, so he had to find a place... and then the pandemic started," Draper said. "He had to navigate a pandemic of unknowns, nobody had rules for this ... I think he's done an amazing job."

"It's (leaving) been a culmination of all the work I do," Hanft said. "Not just the pandemic, but running an agency like this."

Hanft said he has taken a new job in environmental health in Broomfield, Colorado's city and county health department.

"I will have less management requirements and I will have a whole lot more access to outdoor recreation spaces," Hanft said. "I'm excited."

One factor that Hanft said did not affect his decision to leave was the budget disagreements he's had with Cerro Gordo Public Health board member and county supervisor Chris Watts.

"The question of how money needs to be managed is maybe a point of contention between supervisor Watts and I, but quite honestly I think we've got that to a better place," Hanft said. "It (leaving) was a personal decision more than anything."

Hanft's letter of resignation, along with the department's budget for next year, were set to be reviewed at the Cerro Gordo Public Health board meeting on Friday afternoon, but the meeting was canceled after a majority of the board members were unable to attend the meeting.

The meeting's cancellation will not change Hanft's final day of employment being Jan. 12.

"I will miss this department greatly," Hanft said. "The city should recognize we have a really great public health department, and one I can say I'm proud I was apart of."

How the board will move forward to fill the soon-to-be vacant position and if an interim director will be appointed is unclear. According to Draper, the board will need to review this and make a decision at a future meeting.

"The position I believe will be replaced full time," Draper said. "The question is can the deputies just run it until we have somebody in the position full-time, or do we need to appoint an interim (director)."

There has yet to be a date set for the board's next meeting.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

