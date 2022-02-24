Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright won't seek re-election

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright announced on Thursday that she would not be seeking re-election in 2022.

"Thank you to Cerro Gordo County residents for the many years that allowed me to work in the Treasurer’s Office," Wright said. "It has been a privilege serving you while allowing me to make so many friendships."

Wright is currently serving third term as county treasurer, winning election for the first time in 2010.

The general election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

