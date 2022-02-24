 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright won't seek re-election

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright announced on Thursday that she would not be seeking re-election in 2022. 

"Thank you to Cerro Gordo County residents for the many years that allowed me to work in the Treasurer’s Office," Wright said. "It has been a privilege serving you while allowing me to make so many friendships."

Wright is currently serving third term as county treasurer, winning election for the first time in 2010. 

The general election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. 

Zachary Dupont

