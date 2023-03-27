Cerro Gordo County Supervisors have set a public hearing for the FY24 Budget at 10:05 am Monday, April 10, in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse boardroom.

In Monday's business, supervisors passed a resolution to approve the FY23-24 maximum property tax levy. General services requests increase from $15,601,119 to $16,303,186 for a total growth of 4.5%. Rural services requests move from $3,329,287 to $3,528,378, an increase of 5.98%.

The average annual change in the budget filed shows an increase of 1.36% total in the amount of property taxes requested from $19,726,855 the previous years calculated.

Rates per $1000 of property value for urban areas is set at 5.46279% and rural areas is 8.86099%