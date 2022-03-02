Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve over $2 million in road projects

Cerro Gordo County continues to be bullish on making road improvements across the county.

On Tuesday, the board approved two bids totaling over $2 million to re-pave a section of county road B15 just outside Plymouth.

The bids selected by the supervisors were both placed by Heartland Asphalt out of Mason City, and were also the only bids received for the project.

The project was split into two sections, the portion of county road B15 that runs east of Highway 65, and the portion that runs west of Highway 65. Both segments of road will be re-paved for around four blocks extending as far west as Lark Avenue, and as far east as Spruce Avenue, right before entering Plymouth.

"This is a project we've been working on for quite awhile," supervisor Chris Watts said.

Both segments of the project were bid slightly over the engineer's estimate. The east section was bid as $1.154 million, approximately $42,000 higher than the engineer's estimate and the west section was bid at $1.095 million, approximately $70,000 higher than the engineer's estimate.

Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billing said this was because the asphalt binder prices were higher when Heartland Asphalt created its bid offer than it was when Billings created his estimate.

Despite the difference in price, Billings still recommended that the Supervisors approve both bids from Heartland. The bids were approved unanimously by the board of supervisors.

The B15 county road re-pavement is just one in a series of road improvement projects the county has planned for the coming years.

Earlier this month the county approved plans for an improvement to county road B20 just outside of Mason City to repair a section of road near a railroad crossing.

County road B20 to close for construction later this year Those who use County Road B20 may need to plan on taking a new route in the coming months.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1, the county has plans for millions of dollars' worth of road improvement projects in other rural communities.

Yarrow Avenue in Dougherty has an improvement proposed to begin this year estimated to cost approximately $1.3 million, and Pheasant Avenue in Rockwell has an improvement project planned that could cost up to $900,000.

Both of those projects are a part of the county's five-year road project plan.

Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors review infrastructure projects in Dougherty, Rockwell On Monday morning, the Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors held a staff discussion to review th…

Billings said work on B15 could begin as early as this spring, but that the late-start date for the project was Sept. 29 2022.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

