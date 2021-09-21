Cerro Gordo County Supervisors approve agreements with five municipalities

At its previous meeting on Sept. 14, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to sign an agreement with Floyd County which spells out construction and maintenance responsibilities for roads shared by the two entities.
For this Tuesday morning's get-together, the board approved a few more deals of a similar nature.
In total, Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts authorized five agreements that involve the municipalities of: Dougherty, Rockwell, Swaledale, Thornton and Ventura.
According to Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings, the purpose of such agreements with other government bodies within the county is the same as it is with Floyd: defining duties and responsibilities for roads.
Billings wrote to the supervisors in the latest county meeting packet that the last time agreements were produced was from 1985-1991.
"Most, if not all, weren't recorded within the Secretary of State office as directed in Iowa Code 28E.8," Billings wrote.
When discussing the item, Watts wanted to know from Billings how many more deals would be coming down the pike.
"There will be 10 more," Billings said.
Before the process is over, Cerro Gordo County expects to have agreements in place with 16 government bodies, including the counties of: Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell and Worth and the municipalities of: Clear Lake, Mason City, Meservey, Nora Springs, Plymouth and Rock Falls.
Next steps for Ventura revitalization plan
A little more than a month ago, the three supervisors voted 3-0 to authorize an agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) that makes it possible for Five Star Cooperative to expand in the Ventura area.
NIACOG Local Assistant Director Chris Diggins said at the time that the agreement would help incentivize the co-op group to make millions of dollars in improvements.
Diggins was present for the meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning as the county board held a public hearing on the plan that includes: a dry grain bin, a wet grain bin, a "grain leg," a corn dryer and a truck scale. In addition, there will be some farmland taken out of production.
No one spoke at the meeting, either for or against, but Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins said that the public still does have time to request an additional hearing to express opinions on the project.
National Recovery Month
Before the meeting fully concluded, Callanan, the board chairman, read an official proclamation stating that the month of September is "National Recovery Month," which works to promote treatment and recovery practices for substance abuse.
"We call upon our community to observe this month with compelling programs and events that support this year's observance," Callanan read.
On hand for the proclamation was YSS Francis Lauer Community-Based Center Director Shanda Hansen, who told the supervisors just how important such messages can be.
"By doing these proclamations, it allows us to create more awareness in our community," she said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.