Cerro Gordo County Supervisors approve agreements with five municipalities

Billings wrote to the supervisors in the latest county meeting packet that the last time agreements were produced was from 1985-1991.

"Most, if not all, weren't recorded within the Secretary of State office as directed in Iowa Code 28E.8," Billings wrote.

When discussing the item, Watts wanted to know from Billings how many more deals would be coming down the pike.

"There will be 10 more," Billings said.

Before the process is over, Cerro Gordo County expects to have agreements in place with 16 government bodies, including the counties of: Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell and Worth and the municipalities of: Clear Lake, Mason City, Meservey, Nora Springs, Plymouth and Rock Falls.

