Cerro Gordo County Supervisors approve $38 million budget

Mathre pointed out that one of the most significant increases in the new budget from the former can be found in the secondary roads department, which is going from $7.98 million in spending to $9.58 million. One contributor to that change is $700,000 for a resurfacing of County Road B15 as well as a culvert replacement on 275th Street east of Grouse that could total $400,000. That shift for the department was enough to shift the overall budget from $37.52 million for 2020-2021 to $38.98 million for 2021-2022.

Still, that doesn't account for the largest piece of the pie for future county spending.

"On our expenditure side, the largest we spend is on public safety and legal services," Mathre said. Such spending accounts for 26% of budgeted expenditures while roads and transportation account for 22% and physical health/social services adds up to 16%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for the revenue side, 52% comes from net property taxes, while 33% is through intergovernmental bodies.