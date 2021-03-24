Cerro Gordo County Supervisors approve $38 million budget

Cerro Gordo County has a budget in place for the forthcoming fiscal year.
Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan that included $38.98 million in expenditures as well a decreased countywide levy for fiscal year 2021-2022 of $5.78 (down from $6.04). The latter fact is one board members took particular pride in.
"It’s worth noting that the levy has consistently gone down while evaluations have gone up. We as a board are acting responsibly," Cerro Gordo County Board Chair Casey Callanan said. "It doesn’t just happen, it takes a lot of people’s help."
One of those helpers is Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre, who presented an outline of the forthcoming budget to the three-member panel.
Mathre pointed out that one of the most significant increases in the new budget from the former can be found in the secondary roads department, which is going from $7.98 million in spending to $9.58 million. One contributor to that change is $700,000 for a resurfacing of County Road B15 as well as a culvert replacement on 275th Street east of Grouse that could total $400,000. That shift for the department was enough to shift the overall budget from $37.52 million for 2020-2021 to $38.98 million for 2021-2022.
Still, that doesn't account for the largest piece of the pie for future county spending.
"On our expenditure side, the largest we spend is on public safety and legal services," Mathre said. Such spending accounts for 26% of budgeted expenditures while roads and transportation account for 22% and physical health/social services adds up to 16%.
As for the revenue side, 52% comes from net property taxes, while 33% is through intergovernmental bodies.
Near the end of her presentation, Mathre also covered what the largest capital projects will be in the new budget. Secondary roads buildings total $2 million, followed by other roadwork spending at $1.5 million, other capital projects for $190,000 and $60,000 for Cerro Gordo County trail work.
After passing the budget, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors also approved plans to sell the current engineering administration building at 2716 South Federal Avenue in Mason City to the Emergency Management Commission for $325,000.
"The Engineering Department no longer has a need for the building and there is not any practical use of the building for the county," Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer wrote in a memo to County Supervisors Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts.
According to Meyer, the sale would be to the benefit of citizens of the county and "add to the efficiency of emergency responses" by the Commission whose director, Steve O'Neil, was recently awarded "Emergency Manager of the Year."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.