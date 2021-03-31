Cerro Gordo County see slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases

As his department does that messaging and monitoring, it's also prepping for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expansion to Iowans age 16 and older on Monday. Hanft told Schickel that he expects CG Public Health will be able to accommodate the potential swell of demand in the area.

"We anticipate more vaccines coming in. That’s likely going to happen throughout the month of April. We can add more days and add 1,200 (or) 1,500 doses if we need to," Hanft said.

In the coming week, Hanft told Schickel that CG Public Health plans to have mass vaccination clinics at the former Sears building on South Federal Avenue in Mason City on Wednesday and Friday and the clinic will offer several hundred doses for each day with nearly 1,000 second shots being distributed on Friday.

