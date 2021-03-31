Cerro Gordo County see slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases

When March began, the 14-day positive test rate in Cerro Gordo County sat around 3.4%.
Now, as the calendar rolls over to April, that rate is up more than 1% to 4.5%. In that same timespan, the county has also had two more people die with COVID-19 and has several hundred active cases. According to reporting from Reuters, positive tests of COVID-19 across the country increased by 9% to more than 431,000 over the past week, which was the first time since January that cases increased for two weeks in a row.
"You hope it’s not the start of a big spike," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said at a press conference with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel on Wednesday afternoon. "I’m optimistic we’re not going to see a big spike like we did in November. We have a vaccine now but I do think we could see a 10% positivity rate again. All we can do is continue to monitor and try to put out messaging."
As his department does that messaging and monitoring, it's also prepping for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expansion to Iowans age 16 and older on Monday. Hanft told Schickel that he expects CG Public Health will be able to accommodate the potential swell of demand in the area.
"We anticipate more vaccines coming in. That’s likely going to happen throughout the month of April. We can add more days and add 1,200 (or) 1,500 doses if we need to," Hanft said.
In the coming week, Hanft told Schickel that CG Public Health plans to have mass vaccination clinics at the former Sears building on South Federal Avenue in Mason City on Wednesday and Friday and the clinic will offer several hundred doses for each day with nearly 1,000 second shots being distributed on Friday.
Over the past several weeks, Hanft said that there's been somewhat of an issue of people getting their first shot and then not coming back in at their appointed time for the second. The process health officials have repeatedly urged is to get both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine at the same location and to do so on the timetable recommended after the first shot is given (21 days for Pfizer and 28 for Moderna).
"Those people still waiting, if you missed the scheduled appointment or have not gotten it, it’s important you get that second dose," Hanft said. "Getting a second dose and becoming fully immunized is incredibly important."
Through Tuesday, 29,802 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cerro Gordo County with more than 10,907 completions of the two-dose schedule. Another 7,101 two-dose series have been initiated since the vaccines first became available. Statewide, more than 1.5 million doses have gone out and more than 600,000 have completed their series.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.