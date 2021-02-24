Cerro Gordo County residents now have more options for vaccine registration

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This has been a nice compliment. We can alleviate some of the heartburn of trying to get the vaccine," Crimmings said.

What that heartburn has meant from some residents in recent weeks is calling hundreds of times and not being able to get a vaccination scheduled. Based on numbers from CG Public Health, some 250,000 calls for vaccine scheduling were made the previous week. Which would mean more than five calls for every resident in Cerro Gordo County if everyone was trying to get registered.

Despite that heartburn, the county has made progress in vaccinating those 65 and older, as well as those who work in the school system.

Per Crimmings, the most recent data showed that about 28% of the over 65 population in Cerro Gordo County has been vaccinated, mass clinics for school teachers are starting to wind down and about 9,000 people have at least gotten their first dose of vaccine.

"We still have some room to go," she said.

As CG Public Health and MercyOne continue, they'll have help from other community partners as well.