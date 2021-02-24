Cerro Gordo County residents now have more options for vaccine registration

The latest weekly press conference between the city of Mason City and local health officials was all about spotlighting some of the newest options residents have not just to get registered for the vaccine but to receive it as well.
At the start of Wednesday afternoon's event, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel shared news that a new MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center COVID-19 vaccine interest list will allow residents to sign-up to receive information about vaccination opportunities by going to MercyOne.Org/VaccineAlert and filling out contact information concerning phone number, birthday and vaccine group.
"(You) don’t have to be a MercyOne patient to sign up," Schickel said.
Brittany Erickson, a director at MercyOne North Iowa, expanded upon what Schickel said by telling those watching the press conference that sign-up isn't just limited to those who are age 65 and older and that getting on to the contact list doesn't preclude someone from getting their vaccine elsewhere. In addition, people are able to get loved ones on the list.
Erickson also made sure to stress during the event that people need to be consistent with their COVID vaccination schedule.
"Wherever you get your first dose, you’ll want to get your second dose," Erickson said.
According to her, MercyOne doesn't have set vaccine doses allotments yet, as those will come through CG Public Health from the state of Iowa. But Erickson said that MercyOne does already have plans for where it will do its vaccinations when the time comes.
"We will be doing this out at our west campus," she said.
Once MercyOne finds out if and when they're getting the vaccine doses in a given week, Erickson said that they will then begin contacting people on the sign-up list about when they can come in to receive their vaccination. The intent is to do shots during the middle part of the week.
The CG Public Health Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager, Karen Crimmings, said that she thinks what MercyOne is doing will work well with her department's own vaccination efforts at the former Sears building on South Federal Avenue.
"This has been a nice compliment. We can alleviate some of the heartburn of trying to get the vaccine," Crimmings said.
What that heartburn has meant from some residents in recent weeks is calling hundreds of times and not being able to get a vaccination scheduled. Based on numbers from CG Public Health, some 250,000 calls for vaccine scheduling were made the previous week. Which would mean more than five calls for every resident in Cerro Gordo County if everyone was trying to get registered.
Despite that heartburn, the county has made progress in vaccinating those 65 and older, as well as those who work in the school system.
Per Crimmings, the most recent data showed that about 28% of the over 65 population in Cerro Gordo County has been vaccinated, mass clinics for school teachers are starting to wind down and about 9,000 people have at least gotten their first dose of vaccine.
"We still have some room to go," she said.
As CG Public Health and MercyOne continue, they'll have help from other community partners as well.
Schickel also said near the beginning of the conference that the Elderbridge Agency on Aging in Mason City can help those 65 and older who may have trouble with registering online. For those who served in the military, Schickel shared that the Mason City VA Clinic is now doing vaccinations for veterans.
"It’s going to veterans already receiving care from the VA," Schickel said. The Mason City VA Clinic had been at a 50-dose allotment, but Schickel said that is going up to 100 doses.
Despite the growing list of vaccination options available to people, reporting has shown that there's still some hesitancy to get vaccinated for COVID. Crimmings and Erickson both tried to allay those concerns near the end of the press conference.
"I think if anyone is having specific concerns, call and talk to us about it," Crimmings said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.