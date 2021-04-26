Cerro Gordo County resident wants to resolve rocky situation

"It’s up to the county (to choose) what size of rock they put on the road. We’ve got multiple different sizes. They change according to what they think the needs of traffic (are)," Ouverson said.

With Fisher's particular case, Ouverson was compelled by the landscaping theory. "It’s possible someone threw something on there or something spilled off," he said.

Regardless of the progenitor for rock contamination issues, Billings made clear that it can become a safety concern.

"It’ll pop tires. It can cause accidents. It’s a real hazard on the road. Hitting a giant rock while you’re going 40 miles an hour down the road is going to feel like you hit a huge pothole in the middle of town," he said.

As for the specifics of what Fisher spoke about, Billings said that falls more under the banner of quality of life as opposed to being strictly about safety. Which is part why he said that his department will switch to smaller rock for such roads.

"No matter what we do in the winter, the rock comes off the road. But that three-quarter inch rock will go underneath the mowers without doing damage. So they’re easier to deal with quality of life issues," Billings said.