Cerro Gordo County resident wants to resolve rocky situation

Since moving to a corner lot in the unincorporated community of Burchinal more than 30 years ago, Cerro Gordo County resident Ann Fisher said she's had to deal with plentiful amounts of gravel in her yard after an entire season of snowplowing.
In some years, it's been a tedious matter of raking and scooping out all the little rocks back onto the road next to her house. Other years, she or her husband could simply mow over the rocky spots without much fear of damage to their equipment. For at least one season, Fisher found herself vacuuming her lawn.
"When the gravel was small enough to fit in a Shop-Vac I got out the Shop-Vac and picked the gravel up. And of course the neighbors all drove by and laughed, but it worked," Fisher said.
Not this year, though. This year's different.
"In 30 years, it’s never been this bad. It isn’t gravel. It’s rock in the street. You can see it. It’s hard to drive over. And when it gets thrown into the grass it makes a terrible mess," she said. Serious enough that she said she finally got the gumption to go and talk with the Cerro Gordo County Board on Tuesday morning. As evidence for the three-member panel, Fisher brought along two rocks that were both several inches in length.
"Had it been normal-sized gravel I wouldn’t have complained, but this stuff is too big," Fisher said.
After hearing Fisher's recounting of events and her request to consider a different plowing route, County Engineer Brandon Billings had a hypothesis for what the culprit could be.
Two words: "rock contamination."
A simple Google search for the phrase doesn't kick up much. Top results tend to skew more toward issues with aquifers, the boring process and mining. Also some song by a jam band and a spate of stories from 2020 about gravel getting into frozen food. Nothing quite fitting what Billings was getting at.
He had two possibilities for the potential "contamination." One a quarrying concern. The other a case of a gravel road rogue.
"It looks like somebody might’ve had a load of three-inch landscaping rock they may or may not have put on the road thinking they were helping us," Billings said. "You’d be surprised how people dispose of rocks. They think: 'Oh, the gravel road is rock, this’ll go great out there.'"
As far as the other prospect, Billings said light rocks could cover bigger rocks coming from a quarry so that they'd be harder to see.
"Then you scoop it into the truck and don’t see it at that point until you dump it out. So then we have to drive behind the gravel trucks and be right there when they dump to make sure we don’t have to kick rocks off," he said.
Dan Ouverson who works with BMC Aggregates out of Fertile, which deals in sand and gravel, said the company does business with Cerro Gordo County but isn't the sole provider.
According to him: After limestone has been shot, blasted and run through a crusher, it's further refined to Iowa Department of Transportation specifications. Sampling the rock involves making sure there's a certain percentage of different sizes of rock from three-quarter inch down to an eighth of an inch.
"It’s up to the county (to choose) what size of rock they put on the road. We’ve got multiple different sizes. They change according to what they think the needs of traffic (are)," Ouverson said.
With Fisher's particular case, Ouverson was compelled by the landscaping theory. "It’s possible someone threw something on there or something spilled off," he said.
Regardless of the progenitor for rock contamination issues, Billings made clear that it can become a safety concern.
"It’ll pop tires. It can cause accidents. It’s a real hazard on the road. Hitting a giant rock while you’re going 40 miles an hour down the road is going to feel like you hit a huge pothole in the middle of town," he said.
As for the specifics of what Fisher spoke about, Billings said that falls more under the banner of quality of life as opposed to being strictly about safety. Which is part why he said that his department will switch to smaller rock for such roads.
"No matter what we do in the winter, the rock comes off the road. But that three-quarter inch rock will go underneath the mowers without doing damage. So they’re easier to deal with quality of life issues," Billings said.
And Fisher's inclined to agree. She said that she knows there are other pressing concerns for the county beyond her having to handpick rocks out of her grass. She just doesn't want this most recent episode to develop into some sort of trend. As much as anything, she wants her mower to be safe.
"She's already got problems and I don't wanna feed her rocks."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.