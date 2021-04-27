Cerro Gordo County receiving more than $8 million in federal relief funds

Per the packet for the county meeting, half of the funds are expected to hit in May 2021 and the other half will arrive the following May. With that, there's a spending deadline of Dec. 31, 2024 for when all funds need to be used up.

Overall, the state of Iowa could expect to see about $4.451 billion come in through the American Rescue Plan Act, along with as much as $3.77 billion more to Iowan in the form of direct payments.

About $1.379 billion is headed to the State Fiscal Recovery Fund, while about $1.162 billion will be divvied up to local governments through the Local Fiscal Relief Funds.

A story from the Gazette in March cited a National League of Counties estimate that Scott County would receive about $33.54 million and Muscatine County would get about $8.27 million. That story then went on to say that such funding can be used for an array of things such as bolstering broadband infrastructure, investing further in water and sewer lines, offering premium pay to essential workers and "replenishing revenue losses due to the shutdown of the economy."

