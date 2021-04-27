Cerro Gordo County receiving more than $8 million in federal relief funds

More than a month ago now, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act as an attempt to blunt some of the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of days, Cerro Gordo County could start to see the first of that money roll into the area.
In anticipation of that, the three-person Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved plans Tuesday morning to create a separate fund for the relief money. According to Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, such a fund is needed to properly account for the relief money that is received.
In total, the county should receive about $8.23 million in funding from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Per the packet for the county meeting, half of the funds are expected to hit in May 2021 and the other half will arrive the following May. With that, there's a spending deadline of Dec. 31, 2024 for when all funds need to be used up.
Overall, the state of Iowa could expect to see about $4.451 billion come in through the American Rescue Plan Act, along with as much as $3.77 billion more to Iowan in the form of direct payments.
About $1.379 billion is headed to the State Fiscal Recovery Fund, while about $1.162 billion will be divvied up to local governments through the Local Fiscal Relief Funds.
A story from the Gazette in March cited a National League of Counties estimate that Scott County would receive about $33.54 million and Muscatine County would get about $8.27 million. That story then went on to say that such funding can be used for an array of things such as bolstering broadband infrastructure, investing further in water and sewer lines, offering premium pay to essential workers and "replenishing revenue losses due to the shutdown of the economy."
