Cerro Gordo County opens new multi-million dollar facilities

There are still stretches of wallpapering that need tended to and the office flag isn't quite the right size for the flagpole outside, but Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings is more than happy to finally have a new home for his department.
After more than a year of construction work, which was temporarily delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-million facilities for the engineering and secondary roads department is now open just off of Lark Avenue to the west of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department.
"It's going to help our response time quite a bit," Billings said of the new location.
During a tour of the site on Monday morning, Cerro Gordo County District 3 Supervisor Chris Watts echoed that sentiment. "The logistics of where we’re locating will help them service the county roads better."
Essentially the new location, which includes: an indoor wash basin to make cleaning easier in the wintertime, a room for sign storage and an on-site lab for asphalt sampling, is the product of three shops around the county merging together.
In the past few months, the shop locations in Clear Lake and Mason City were sold off. Watts called it the fiscally responsible thing to do and said that the county selling land to Kwik Star for development also helped to offset construction costs for the building. He said that, for the board, having a new building for the engineering department was a long-time goal.
"One of the things I ran on continuously was improving the roads and bridges in this county. We had to have the facilities and the equipment to do it," Watts said.
When the ball got rolling on the new site in late 2019, cost approximations were around $3.5 million. Per Billings, the finished location will likely come in under budget.
Billings did acknowledge that there is still work to come around the perimeter of the building. His department is planning on adding two gas tankers outside the south end of the building, near the vehicle bay, that will allow for fueling on the premises. In putting everything together, Billings said that he surveyed other departments in the county.
"(We) went around and asked people what they liked and didn’t like about their county buildings," he said.
In the coming weeks, Watts said that he expects there to be a groundbreaking in Ventura to use as a satellite office for the secondary roads department.
While the final rounds of work continue on the building, the engineering department is still doing all of its regular work, including planning for possible infrastructure projects that would be funded through a federal infrastructure bill. Included on that slate is work to improve a bridge on County Road B30 that was built in 1955 and sees average daily traffic of about 2,800 people.
