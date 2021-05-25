Cerro Gordo County opens new multi-million dollar facilities

"One of the things I ran on continuously was improving the roads and bridges in this county. We had to have the facilities and the equipment to do it," Watts said.

When the ball got rolling on the new site in late 2019, cost approximations were around $3.5 million. Per Billings, the finished location will likely come in under budget.

Billings did acknowledge that there is still work to come around the perimeter of the building. His department is planning on adding two gas tankers outside the south end of the building, near the vehicle bay, that will allow for fueling on the premises. In putting everything together, Billings said that he surveyed other departments in the county.

"(We) went around and asked people what they liked and didn’t like about their county buildings," he said.

In the coming weeks, Watts said that he expects there to be a groundbreaking in Ventura to use as a satellite office for the secondary roads department.