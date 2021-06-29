Cerro Gordo County officials want improper dumps in Clear Lake to stop

According to Billings, the issue first came on the county's radar when workers weren't able to get the area cleaned out before the winter freeze, which then made snow removal more difficult. Even in the summertime, Billings said that county workers are having problems with the area.

"It makes it impossible for us to mow shoulders," he said.

What's worse for officials isn't that direct, immediate mitigation of the problem isn't exactly feasible. Per Billings, there's a chance that workers could cause damage to the wetland area in trying to scrape waste out. And even if they didn't, Billings was quick to point out that such work would have other impacts as well.

"We can clear it out of there but it’s a waste of everyone’s resource," he said referring to county taxpayers.

Scott Grummer, who works as a fisheries biologist for the Iowa DNR's Clear Lake office, said that these improper disposals also increase the chance of invasive species such as zebra mussels making their way into another body of water in the area.