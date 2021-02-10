Cerro Gordo County marks two COVID-19 milestones

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The schedule seems to work for us," Hanft said.

As for the actual process of registering, Hanft said that CG Public Health had at least 145,000 dials to the vaccine registration number (641-421-9321) that the department is running in addition to countless numbers of people attempting to get signed up through the department's website.

"Call-in is just as busy as the internet option," Hanft said.

For those who might not be able to use the internet to get registered, Hanft made it clear that there are vaccines allotted just for residents who are calling in for appointments. Those who do register, either via phone or internet, can also register a spouse or another family member provided they meet the current requirements.

Hanft said that CG Public Health has talked about upping the age requirement to ease some stress on the registration system, but he said that doing so now would risk jeopardizing vaccine shipments from the state of Iowa.

"The problem is the governor has now placed benchmarks on us or we risk not receiving an allocation the following week," he said.