Cerro Gordo County marks two COVID-19 milestones

To open the latest COVID-19 press conference between Mason City and CG Public Health, Mayor Bill Schickel shared two positive pieces of information with those in attendance: MercyOne North Iowa Medical has now managed four days in a row without any COVID-19 patients in critical care and the positive test rate for the county has stayed at 7% which is a number not seen in months.
"The lowest since October," Schickel said.
Even with those noteworthy numbers, health officials in the county aren't ready to start doing cartwheels. For one, there are logistical matters with vaccine allotment and distribution that are continually being discussed. In addition, MercyOne is still seeing people come in with COVID-19, but they're not sick enough to need critical care.
"Our clinicians have learned to treat the disease a little better," MercyOne President and CEO Rod Schlader said during the press conference.
Along with treating patients with COVID and continuing to vaccinate staff members, a process that is almost complete, Schlader said the hospital system has looked at working with counties for some vaccination efforts, but that that isn't set in stone yet.
For now, vaccination efforts in Cerro Gordo County are largely running through the public health department.
"(We had) 760 people going through that clinic today. Having all the people coming through the clinic like that, there’s generally not an upset person," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said of the department's most recent efforts.
According to him, the county is expecting to get about 800 primary COVID-19 vaccine doses a week over the coming weeks. Open registration for people 65 and older has happened on Monday the past two weeks but Hanft told residents to expect Tuesday registration this coming week to account for a holiday. Then it should shift back to Mondays.
"The schedule seems to work for us," Hanft said.
As for the actual process of registering, Hanft said that CG Public Health had at least 145,000 dials to the vaccine registration number (641-421-9321) that the department is running in addition to countless numbers of people attempting to get signed up through the department's website.
"Call-in is just as busy as the internet option," Hanft said.
For those who might not be able to use the internet to get registered, Hanft made it clear that there are vaccines allotted just for residents who are calling in for appointments. Those who do register, either via phone or internet, can also register a spouse or another family member provided they meet the current requirements.
Hanft said that CG Public Health has talked about upping the age requirement to ease some stress on the registration system, but he said that doing so now would risk jeopardizing vaccine shipments from the state of Iowa.
"The problem is the governor has now placed benchmarks on us or we risk not receiving an allocation the following week," he said.
To this point, almost 1,700 people with Cerro Gordo County residence have completed their vaccine series. In total, based on 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, about 9,467 people age 65 and older live in Cerro Gordo County.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.