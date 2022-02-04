Cerro Gordo County looks ahead to 2023 fiscal year budget

Cerro Gordo County is looking at finalizing its budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

In a meeting on Thursday afternoon, the county supervisors discussed the proposed expenditures. The total of which add up to $52,473,023 which is up from last year's budget of $49,287,535.

Heather Mathre, budget manager for Cerro Gordo County, explained that the uptick in the budget numbers is due to an expensive maintenance shed construction project, slated at $3 million, and an additional $1.5 million in the budget for secondary roads compared to last year.

The largest department expenditure on the budget is the $11,153,050 budgeted for secondary roads improvements. The secondary road improvements expenditures make up more than 20% of the entire county budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

"In the current year we only have $1.5 million budgeted for road construction, and next year it's $2.4 million," Mathre said. "That's a big reason for their increased budget next year."

The $2.4 million in road construction is a part of the total $11 million secondary roads budget.

The county also has $6.1 million in capital improvements planned for the coming fiscal year. $2.4 million of which is reflected in the secondary road's $11 million budget.

Of the remaining funds, $3 million will be used for the construction of a county secondary roads maintenance shed, which is not a part of the secondary roads budget, and the remaining $763,000 is for the next phase of the Prairie Land Trail project.

The county maintenance shed will replace the shed located on North Illinois Avenue in Mason City.

"The existing shed is very old," Mathre explained. "They'll be taking the current shed down and replacing it."

The increase to the proposed budget has also led to a proposed increase to the property tax levy. Both general- and rural-services total tax are slated to receive a 2% increase in the coming fiscal year.

The general services total is proposed to increase from $15,295,201 to $15,601,119 and the rural services total from $3,264,006 to $3,329,287.

The reasoning behind the increased tax levy, according to Mathre, is the same as the reason for the increased budget overall, specifically the $3 million maintenance shed project.

The proposed raise to the general and rural property tax levies will be reviewed at the supervisors upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, with the aim to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Mathre noted that the budget will likely receive some minor tweaks before being finalized by the Cerro Gordo Board Supervisors and presented in a public hearing, which the county has tentatively set for March 8.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.