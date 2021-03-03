Cerro Gordo County has only about 28% of people 65 and older vaccinated for COVID-19

Only on Tuesday morning did CG Public Health post that all appointments for March 3 and March 5 had been filled. Per Hanft, CG Public Health has 775 prime doses and 32 boost doses going out on Wednesday and 595 prime doses and 213 booster doses for Friday at the clinic on South Federal Avenue. On top of that, Hanft said that about 600 doses will soon go to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for them to use with people signing up through their interest page.

With those increases, public health is still working to cover those who are most at-risk during the pandemic.

"We still know that we have only about 28% of people 65 and older vaccinated," Hanft said during the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning.

Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Cerro Gordo County has almost 9,500 people age 65 and older. Which would mean that it would take several more weeks of 1,000-plus doses going out to only those 65 and older before that population could be covered with at least a primary dose of COVID vaccine.