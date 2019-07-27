The Cerro Gordo County Republican party will hold its 6th annual summer event on Aug. 24 at the Clear Lake Yacht Club in Clear Lake. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with a brunch on the beach.
Chairwoman Hovland has held the annual event since taking leadership in 2014. Proceeds are used to support candidates, and build the local party.
Guest speakers are Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Charles Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Speaker Linda Upmeyer, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Tickets are $35 and available by Eventbrite link on the Cerro Gordo County Iowa GOP Facebook page, or by calling 641-423-5389 Barbara Hovland, chairwoman.
