Cerro Gordo County expected to complete first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations this week

One step closer.
During the latest weekly press conference between Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel and CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, Hanft shared news that the county should complete the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations this week.
With significant amount frontline health care workers in the county covered, health officials can start focusing on more of the general public in Cerro Gordo.
Which means new preparations for a whole new set of people.
The next phase, "Phase 1B, Tier 1" as it's labeled on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, includes anyone 65 and older, as well as first responders (such as law enforcement and child welfare services) and school workers from pre-school through the 12th grade.
To accommodate the new group of people, Hanft said that CG Public Health has put out new general guidance for how folks can sign up to get vaccinated at the clinic located in the old Sears building on South Federal Avenue. A big aid in getting registered is the "CodeRED" system, which can be accessed through the "CodeRED Emergency Notification System" page on MasonCity.net.
If someone doesn't have access to a computer or smart phone, there are other ways they can registered to get vaccinated.
"If they don’t, we’ll also have a call center, a phone number that we’ll publish, that if people need help signing up for a vaccine time we’ll have volunteers here taking those calls," Hanft said. The other suggestion was to get in contact with a close friend or loved who can readily access a computer or smart phone and have them sign up for a person in the "Phase 1B, Tier 1" group.
At this time though, Hanft made it clear that it's difficult to even let people in that group know exactly when they can get vaccinated.
"Unfortunately we can’t tell people when they can get it yet, but we can tell people how," he said.
One big reason for that unknown is that the number of doses the county is getting isn't exactly constant, which makes allotment planning more difficult.
"That’s part of the problem is that it doesn’t come in consistent quantities. It does cause some concern for us," Hanft said.
According to him, that concern may lessen once the county starts receiving shipments of both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines. The latter is expected to make it to the county in the next few weeks.
"Right now it’s: react, react, react. All we can do is just wait," Hanft said.
Even when people do get vaccinated for COVID-19, Hanft imparted that it's important to maintain best practices to protect those who haven't yet received the vaccine.
"The common comment that I hear regularly is 'Once I get vaccinated, I don’t need to wear a mask anymore,'" Hanft said. "That’s just not true. People should not become complacent."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.