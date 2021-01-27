Cerro Gordo County expected to complete first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations this week

To accommodate the new group of people, Hanft said that CG Public Health has put out new general guidance for how folks can sign up to get vaccinated at the clinic located in the old Sears building on South Federal Avenue. A big aid in getting registered is the "CodeRED" system, which can be accessed through the "CodeRED Emergency Notification System" page on MasonCity.net.

If someone doesn't have access to a computer or smart phone, there are other ways they can registered to get vaccinated.

"If they don’t, we’ll also have a call center, a phone number that we’ll publish, that if people need help signing up for a vaccine time we’ll have volunteers here taking those calls," Hanft said. The other suggestion was to get in contact with a close friend or loved who can readily access a computer or smart phone and have them sign up for a person in the "Phase 1B, Tier 1" group.

At this time though, Hanft made it clear that it's difficult to even let people in that group know exactly when they can get vaccinated.

"Unfortunately we can’t tell people when they can get it yet, but we can tell people how," he said.