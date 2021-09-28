Cerro Gordo County engineer: 'Stop dumping tires in ditches'

In June of this year, Cerro Gordo County officials were dealing with an issue of improper waste disposal near a natural habitat in Clear Lake.

At the time, Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings said that yard waste thrown in ditches was potentially damaging that habitat and making it difficult for workers from his department to mow. "We can clear it out of there but it’s a waste of everyone’s resource," Billings said at the time.

Now, at the tail-end of September, Billings and his department have a new problem to contend with.

"We’ve had a bad rash of people dumping tires in a ditch," Billings said during Tuesday morning's Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting. "It’s all of a sudden been a significant problem ... It’s much more expensive for the county to get rid of them."

With that, Billings had a direct request for anyone who might be disposing of tires in such a fashion: "(We) strongly encourage people to dispose of tires correctly."

According to Billings, Level-B roads throughout the county are having the worst issues with these disposals. In certain spots, he said that his department has found 10-15 tires.

"You’ll drive along and all of sudden see them," he said.

And beyond just being a visual nuisance, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, also in attendance at the weekly meeting, said that tires that are placed where they shouldn't be can cause environmental and health problems. Hanft said that tires sitting in a ditch can actually attract mosquitoes.

Per a 2015 blog entry on the Environmental Protection Agency website: The design of tires provides an ideal nursery for mosquito larvae because they can retain water and because they are slightly insulated and retain heat.

"Each tire in a yard, if improperly stored, can become a breeding ground for thousands of mosquitoes which can carry life-threatening diseases such as dengue fever, West Nile virus and various forms of encephalitis," Marcia Anderson wrote in her piece.

If people are caught in the act of improperly disposing of tires, Billings said that they will be fined per tire.

City agreements continue

At that same board meeting, Billings informed the supervisors that his department signed a 28E agreement with the city of Meservey.

That document spells out what construction and road maintenance is a responsibility of the municipality and what is something that the county needs to take care of.

Within the past few weeks, Cerro Gordo County has signed similar agreements with Floyd County and with the towns of Dougherty, Rockwell, Swaledale, Thornton and Ventura. According to Billings, Cerro Gordo still has nine more deals that it needs to ink with surrounding government bodies.

Assessors

Following that item, Cerro Gordo County Board Chair Casey Callanan informed those in attendance that the county needed to approve an appointment to the "City Assessor Examining Board" of Mason City. The municipality is currently in the process of finding a new assessor following Dana Shipley's move over to the county role, which Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel mentioned last week.

The previous Cerro Gordo County assessor, Katie Bennett, submitted her resignation letter in May.

When the Mason City Council discussed a related item at its most-recent meeting, Fourth Ward Council Member John Jaszewski asked Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett if the city had thought about consolidating the city and county positions, which is the case in much of the state, and what benefits could come from such a consolidation.

"If the city gets rid of the position, the city no longer has one third of the influence over the position," Burnett said.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

