Cerro Gordo County EMA coordinator retiring

Steve O’Neil, a 27-year veteran in emergency management, will retire from his position as Cerro Gordo County emergency management coordinator at the end of the year.

“It’s definitely a unique job,” O’Neil said.

“It’s a salaried position, and state code says a full-time coordinator must average 32 hours minimum a week,” O’Neil said with a chuckle. “Yeah, that’d be nice. There’s no such thing as fixed hours." During the Mason City floods of 2008 he worked for 72 hours straight.

He started as a firefighter with the Manly Fire Department more than 35 years ago. He eventually became fire chief, and later interviewed with the Worth County Board of Supervisors to head the newly created emergency management department.

“I didn’t really even have an inkling what it was. I mean, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) was still just kind of getting its feet going, and a lot of things were developing,” O’Neil said.

He served as emergency management coordinator in Worth County for five years before accepting the position as dual coordinator for Franklin and Cerro Gordo Counties in January 2001. O’Neil said 2008 was a really difficult year since both his counties were affected by flood and he couldn’t give 100% to both. The counties eventually split the job, and he stayed with Cerro Gordo.

His job is to make plans to prevent disasters from becoming emergencies, prepare people for what to do when there is an emergency, and then plan the recovery to get the community back to the way it was or better.

“And if I do it right, when it’s all said and done, nobody even knows I was even involved,” O’Neil said.

His favorite part of the job is meeting people, and that is the thing he will miss the most. He worked with governors Terry Branstad and Tom Vilsack, and met Gov. Kim Reynolds a few times. He was excited about meeting President George W. Bush.

"I don’t care about politics, but when I met the president of the United States and I got to work with these Secret Service people as part of setting up the security -- how many jobs do you get to do that?"

In his final month on the job, he will use unspent vacation time to take December off. He hasn't decided what he will do next. He said he has received a lot of offers to be a consultant or a planner for emergency command and emergency management.

"I just want to take the first month or two and adjust to not having a 24/7 job," O'Neil said.

He says he is leaving the job in good hands. Chris Whipple, former Charles City fire chief, will be the new Emergency Management Agency director beginning Nov. 14. O'Neil will work with him for a few weeks and be on call to answer questions for another month.

"He will have a set program required by the state ... but he will take this office and go his direction. He will build emergency management based on where he wants to take it and what the community wants to do," O'Neil said.