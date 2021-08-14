Cerro Gordo County Democrats plan support rally for health workers

JoAnn Hardy, the chair of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats group, is pretty clear about what at least part of the impetus was for planning the Monday afternoon rally in Mason City for local health care workers.
"The hospital did the information release that they were going to start requiring vaccines as a condition of employment and then there were anti-vaxxer demonstrations and some of my friends wanted to express support for the position the hospital was taking," Hardy said over the phone.
Hardy said that seeing those protests, which started up on Aug. 4, was "shocking" because of just how much information is available about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Out of that shock, Hardy said that the local political organization is planning an event that will start at 5:30 p.m., last for about 90 minutes and be a "calm rally of support."
Whitney Mixdorf, the vice-chair of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats, said she was grateful for the care and support provided by local health officials in the past months.
"It's important to show our local health care workers that despite the loudness of a few, the majority of the local community supports the hospital's decision to require vaccines for employees," she said in a press release announcing the event.
When asked about the protest and the support rally, MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader said on Friday that staff have felt supported by patients.
"(It's) encouraging to hear from our patients that they do think it’s important for health care workers to get vaccinated," he said.
Hardy said that she isn't sure how many people will show up in solidarity on Monday but she is planning for a counter-event.
"After we announced we were going to do a rally in support, the anti-vaxxers said they’re going to have a rally that day, too," she said. "We stayed out of the way of their demonstrations and had hoped for the same respect."
