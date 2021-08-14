Cerro Gordo County Democrats plan support rally for health workers

JoAnn Hardy, the chair of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats group, is pretty clear about what at least part of the impetus was for planning the Monday afternoon rally in Mason City for local health care workers.

"The hospital did the information release that they were going to start requiring vaccines as a condition of employment and then there were anti-vaxxer demonstrations and some of my friends wanted to express support for the position the hospital was taking," Hardy said over the phone.

Hardy said that seeing those protests, which started up on Aug. 4, was "shocking" because of just how much information is available about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Out of that shock, Hardy said that the local political organization is planning an event that will start at 5:30 p.m., last for about 90 minutes and be a "calm rally of support."

Whitney Mixdorf, the vice-chair of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats, said she was grateful for the care and support provided by local health officials in the past months.