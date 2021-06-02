 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board: Wait to mow, save some birds
0 comments
alert

Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board: Wait to mow, save some birds

{{featured_button_text}}
Pheasant

The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board has a simple reminder as summer begins: Wait. Just wait a little while. 

Todd Von Ehwegen, a conservation education manager, and Ryan Wilcke, a vegetation manager for the county, have both sent out reminders in recent weeks that Cerro Gordo County residents need to wait until at least July 15 to mow roadside ditches.

The reason? To protect young pheasants and other ground-nesting birds until they've reached flying age. 

In a press release, Wilcke noted that Iowa Code 314.17, which allows for the fledgling protections, applies to county secondary roads as well as state primary and interstate highways. 

Wilcke also clarified that non-essential mowing, such as cutting for hay, is prohibited.

"Iowa’s roadsides provide a valuable refuge for wildlife," Wilcke wrote. "The mowing law serves as a reminder to only mow shoulders during the critical nesting season and leave the rest of the roadside for the birds."

Storm birds of the last gasp of winter

1 of 6

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News