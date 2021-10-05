 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo County Board recognizes 30-plus years of service from county conservation worker

Cerro Gordo County- Todd Von Ehwegen

Cerro Gordo County Conservation's Todd Von Ehwegen, at far right, is recognized for 31 years of service by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. Ehwegen is retiring from his job in environmental education.

Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors ended with a celebration of sorts.

Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts took time out to recognize the county's conservation education manager Todd Von Ehwegen, who's stepping away from his job after 31 years of service.

"(Todd) Started in the environmental education program and has been there ever since," Cerro Gordo County Conservation Executive Director Mike Webb said. "He’s probably seen every school kid ... He’s done an excellent job teaching youth and adults about conservation education."

After receiving a certificate of retirement, Von Ehwegen said that he expected the program to maintain even though he'd no longer be there.

"I think the program is in good hands," Von Ehwegen said.

Well work

In other environmental news, the three-person boarded unanimously approved authorizing an agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that will give CG Public Health the official ability to do well permitting within the county.

According to CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, every county in the state has a department handling well permitting. In smaller counties, he said, that responsibility can often fall on department heads outside of public health. 

"There will be piggybacking with weed commissioner or even planning and zoning," Hanft said. 

While further explaining the agenda item, Jodi Willemsen, the county's environmental health and emergency preparedness manager, said that the agreement is something that needs to be in place every five years.

Expanded veterans commission

Following the Tuesday morning meeting, the Cerro Gordo County Commission of Veterans Affairs is expanding. 

The county supervisors voted 3-0 to add two members to the veterans group which will take it from three people to five people.

"This is all volunteerism and it is their option to go from three to five with our blessing," Watts said. The two new appointees to the commission are Richard Ochoa and Jessica Reith.

Mason City Veterans Affair

The new VA outpatient clinic in Mason City near Tiffany Drive. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

