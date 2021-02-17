Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors signs off on $600,000 grant contract for YSS Francis Lauer, hears update on COVID-19

According to Community Based Center Director Shanda Hansen, such funding is crucial to completing the project.

"We had been put in a standstill, Hansen said. "We’d finished stages one and two and in order to move forward, we really needed to secure some additional funding and the community development block grant is critical and we’re just really thankful for the partnership."

At this time, Hansen said that the hope is to finish the entire project by next summer, but that is still a soft target that could shift as Francis Lauer works to get matters such as an environmental review taken care of.

As for the refinancing, the county board was informed at the meeting that Northland Securities is currently taking bids from local banks on the matter. At its Feb. 23 meeting, the board intends to lock in the new rate.

Midway through the meeting, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft gave the board an update about the latest COVID-19 vaccinations efforts across the county.

Hanft said that, in the past week, the county had three mass-vaccination clinics and used about 1,600 doses total, which includes both primary and boost doses.

"We’re happy with the process and feel we could double the number of doses," Hanft said.