Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors move to protect Shell Rock River area

At the previous week's board meeting, the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors moved forward on a plan to refund 2012 capital loan notes it used to cover costs for the county's law enforcement center.

On Tuesday, Casey Callanan, the county board chair, was authorized to sign a final term sheet with MBT Bank which operates in Clear Lake.

Under the terms, Cerro Gordo is expected to see at least $231,000 in savings over a multi-year period. Through the refunding process, Cerro Gordo received three bids from local banks. MBT's low bid totaled $4,573,000 and had a rate of 0.399%. The savings are subsequent enough that county officials expect to see results from the deal within the next year.