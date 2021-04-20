Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors endorse NIACC tech plan

According to Hanft, CG Public Health is looking to establish a walk-in vaccination clinic for COVID-19 that wouldn't require the same kind of registration beforehand that the mass vaccination clinic on South Federal Avenue in Mason City does.

"We want to make sure availability is presented by Department of Public Health as well as our other partners," he said.

As that potentially ramps up, Hanft said it's possible that the mass vaccination clinic will begin to wind down in the next eight weeks or so. Part of the rationale, again, being demand.

"Statewide we’re seeing about half of the counties around the state not take their full allocation of doses," Hanft said. "We’re seeing a decline (in interest) and so public health can begin to focus on additional things."

