Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors endorse NIACC tech plan

A big focus in 2021 for NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center has been the future and what ideal jobs in the North Iowa area will look like down the road.
At the "State of North Iowa" event in Mason City in February of this year, Tim Putnam, the director of NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, went through keys that he thought were necessary to thrive in the digital economy of a post-COVID world. In March, NIACC hosted a digital economy summit that featured businesses such as the Clear Lake-based Kingland software and data service company to talk about the need to demystify for future workers.
More recently, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center applied for a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Build to Scale Venture Challenge program specifically for a "North Iowa Innovation Center" project. The local governments in Clear Lake and Mason City have both offered up money to match an investment from the EDA.
On Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors offered up support of its own with the three-member group voting unanimously to approve a commitment to provide $90,000 of funding for a match of its own.
In a letter to Putnam, County Board Chairman Casey Callanan wrote that the funding would be "unencumbered, unrestricted and committed at the time of the award and will be available as needed to support the project."
Elsewhere in the letter, found in the packet for the county board meeting, Callanan called Cerro Gordo an employment and service hub of North Iowa with diverse employments sectors. He then added that an "innovation center" would only help to further diversify those sectors.
COVID-19 vaccine updates
At the end of the meeting, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft informed the board that his department has only filled about 150 COVID-19 vaccine slots out of several hundred it intends to offer this week which he partially attributed to vaccine supply finally catching up to vaccine demand.
According to Hanft, CG Public Health is looking to establish a walk-in vaccination clinic for COVID-19 that wouldn't require the same kind of registration beforehand that the mass vaccination clinic on South Federal Avenue in Mason City does.
"We want to make sure availability is presented by Department of Public Health as well as our other partners," he said.
As that potentially ramps up, Hanft said it's possible that the mass vaccination clinic will begin to wind down in the next eight weeks or so. Part of the rationale, again, being demand.
"Statewide we’re seeing about half of the counties around the state not take their full allocation of doses," Hanft said. "We’re seeing a decline (in interest) and so public health can begin to focus on additional things."
