Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approves county redistricting commission

As U.S. Census Bureau data continues to trickle out, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved plans on Tuesday morning to prepare for the reality of what those numbers will mean for the county.
Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts voted in favor of appointing three members to a temporary redistricting commission which would consider the most recent data while adopting voting precinct borders within Cerro Gordo.
According to County Auditor Adam Wedmore: The temporary committee, which will feature Latham as well as Emily Peters and Rich Paxson (all of Mason City), will focus on all of the incorporated communities of Cerro Gordo except for Clear Lake and Mason City.
"They will be drawing their own precincts working with our office," Wedmore said.
Before taking a vote on the item, Callanan, the board chair, clarified that the supervisors are not involved in any way with drawing their maps.
He then laid out what the commission work does entail: "It’s a lot of hours sitting and looking at GIS with Adam and his folks just to make sure we’re doing right by the citizens so they have a spot to go and vote," Callanan said.
In late April, Ed Cook, a senior legal counsel at the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, which helps map boundaries, said that "granular data" from counties, cities and townships is needed to do the necessary redistricting and that such numbers aren't widely available at this time. Cook expressed that he doesn't foresee that sort of data arriving until mid-August, which would be about a month before the Legislature is required to approve a redistricting plan.
Gracious Estates
At the 15-minute meeting, the Cerro Gordo County Board also gave the go-ahead for County Treasurer Pat Wright to put junking certificates on five abandoned properties at the Gracious Estates mobile home community in Mason City. Wright informed the three board members that applying those certificates would allow for the abandoned properties to be removed from the park.
In December 2020, the deed for Gracious Estates was sold for $2.77 million to Gracious Estates MHC LLC. On the real estate records website Beacon Schneider, that deed is marked "ATTN: MR. SAM HALES" of Auburn, California. Hales is the CEO of Saratoga Group, which is a real estate developer specializing in mobile home community development.
Steve Sacher, the company's chief operating officer, said in January that the Saratoga Group, which has about 40 communities in 14 states, has improvements planned for the park over a 12-to-18-month period that would include demolishing dilapidated homes, planting trees and replacing water lines.
At the end of her time, Wright expressed enthusiasm at working with new management.
"(I'm) looking forward to working with Gracious Estates, the new owners and managers," she said.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.