Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approves county redistricting commission

According to County Auditor Adam Wedmore: The temporary committee, which will feature Latham as well as Emily Peters and Rich Paxson (all of Mason City), will focus on all of the incorporated communities of Cerro Gordo except for Clear Lake and Mason City.

"They will be drawing their own precincts working with our office," Wedmore said.

Before taking a vote on the item, Callanan, the board chair, clarified that the supervisors are not involved in any way with drawing their maps.

He then laid out what the commission work does entail: "It’s a lot of hours sitting and looking at GIS with Adam and his folks just to make sure we’re doing right by the citizens so they have a spot to go and vote," Callanan said.