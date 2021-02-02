Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approves Clear Lake building transfer

At its meeting this week, the three-member panel unanimously approved conveyance of interest in real estate to Clear Lake for $250,000 so that when the county is all moved out of the location in the next three months the City can begin development.

"This whole process has gone very very well. Very very smoothly," Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb told the board just before it approved the plans.

According to Crabb, the City and the County had to work toward an agreed upon price and once they did that they had something that would be mutually beneficial.

"This will help not just Clear Lake but the county as well," Crabb said.

Clear Lake Second Ward Councilman Bennett Smith was also in attendance and echoed what Crabb said about the development at 109 S. 15th St.